Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Renasant Corp.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Renasant Corp.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-renasant-corp-s-q2-2017-earnings-rnst-updated.html.

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 275,880 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Renasant Corp. had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm earned $106.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 49.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 315,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 139.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 55.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Renasant Corp. news, EVP R Rick Hart sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $215,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,702. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Renasant Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Renasant Corp. Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant Corp. (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.