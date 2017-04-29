Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a report released on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CCI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-crown-castle-international-corp-reits-q2-2017-earnings-cci.html.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) opened at 94.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $102.82.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 24.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,073,000 after buying an additional 145,896 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the first quarter valued at about $2,688,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 188.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 89,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 52.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,413 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $218,762.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 404.26%.

About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.