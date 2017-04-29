Research Analysts Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2017 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $177.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.32.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) opened at 142.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average is $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $132.98 and a 1-year high of $177.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 29,169.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 348,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,683,000 after buying an additional 347,407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 51,135.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Tyson sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $2,907,146.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Harrison Carter sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $411,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.94%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

