Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PRGX Global Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (PRGX)

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of PRGX Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business earned $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded PRGX Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) remained flat at $6.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,298 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $70,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 37,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $235,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,219 shares of company stock worth $321,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1,653.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 392,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 451,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.

