Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International (OII) Increased by Jefferies Group

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business earned $446.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-oceaneering-internationals-q2-2017-earnings-oii-updated.html.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) opened at 26.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 1.65. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Oceaneering International’s payout ratio is 230.78%.

In related news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $98,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,709,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,957,000 after buying an additional 112,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,829,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,344,000 after buying an additional 160,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,973,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $59,789,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,829,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after buying an additional 301,143 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.