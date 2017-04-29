Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Fuel Gas Co.’s FY2017 Earnings (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business earned $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on National Fuel Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) opened at 55.38 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $61.25. The company’s market capitalization is $4.73 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,012.50%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 81,370 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $4,896,032.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,797,475.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 7,604 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $456,011.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,342.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,802 shares of company stock worth $13,710,035. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

