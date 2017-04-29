Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Metro, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

Shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) opened at 46.78 on Friday. Metro has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99.

In related news, Director La Flèche Eric Richer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$796,000.00. Also, insider Yves Vã©Zina sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.52, for a total transaction of C$164,798.40. Insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock worth $2,039,984 in the last quarter.

Metro Company Profile

METRO INC. is engaged in food and pharmaceutical distribution. The Company operates under various grocery banners in the supermarket and discount segments. The Company operates or supplies a network of over 940 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Premiere Moisson, as well as approximately 260 drugstores under the Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners.

