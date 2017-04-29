Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply Company’s Q1 2017 Earnings (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply Company in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply Company’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.74.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 3,230,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 121.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply Company by 43.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

