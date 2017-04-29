Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress NV in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimpress NV’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.96. Cimpress NV had a positive return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $550.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimpress NV’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CMPR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/research-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-cimpress-nvs-q3-2017-earnings-cmpr.html.

CMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimpress NV in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Cimpress NV in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) opened at 82.08 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.55 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress NV by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,531,000 after buying an additional 822,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter worth about $32,277,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter worth about $20,877,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cimpress NV by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,161,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress NV during the third quarter worth about $12,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cornelius David Arends bought 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $106,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,145 shares in the company, valued at $947,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress NV

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.