Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CenterState Banks Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (CSFL)

CenterState Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of CenterState Banks in a report issued on Thursday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. FIG Partners also issued estimates for CenterState Banks’ FY2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterState Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

CenterState Banks (NASDAQ:CSFL) traded down 2.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 331,130 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. CenterState Banks has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterState Banks during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterState Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterState Banks during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterState Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterState Banks by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Corbett sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,118.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Tranter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,878.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from CenterState Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CenterState Banks’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Banks, Inc is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

