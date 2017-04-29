Jefferies Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein Holding in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66.

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein Holding had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm earned $764.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) opened at 22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45. AllianceBernstein Holding has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. AllianceBernstein Holding’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 5.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 65,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

