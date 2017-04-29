Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business earned $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.81 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) opened at 10.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $403.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

