Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.81 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) opened at 10.45 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.
