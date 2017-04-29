Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 900 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 827,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 145,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,243,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 141,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 70.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 318,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 131,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) opened at 30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $31.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

