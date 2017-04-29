Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,900 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Citi Trends worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Citi Trends by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,384,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after buying an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citi Trends by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) traded down 1.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 142,918 shares of the company were exchanged. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business earned $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

