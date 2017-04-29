Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Kforce worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 25.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth $1,358,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 220,625 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.52. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $326 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.25 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/renaissance-technologies-llc-reduces-position-in-kforce-inc-kfrc-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $60,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $306,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,307 shares of company stock worth $892,640 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.