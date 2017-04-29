Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 210.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 878,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 66,415 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $430,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) opened at 21.645 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post ($1.12) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

