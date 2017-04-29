Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,728,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $147,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $206,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.28% on Friday, reaching $68.46. 39,548,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $69.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.26 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

In related news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $297,270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

