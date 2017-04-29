Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $879,000 in InVitae Corp (NVTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of InVitae Corp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp by 24.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,293,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 890,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) opened at 11.03 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.88. The company’s market cap is $466.00 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm earned $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post ($2.38) EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of InVitae Corp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

InVitae Corp Company Profile

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

