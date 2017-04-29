Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $868,000 Position in Mitcham Industries, Inc. (MIND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Mitcham Industries worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mitcham Industries by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 61,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) opened at 4.66 on Friday. Mitcham Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock’s market cap is $56.28 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Mitcham Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 125.68%. Equities analysts expect that Mitcham Industries, Inc. will post ($1.39) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitcham Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville acquired 10,000 shares of Mitcham Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc is a provider of equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic and hydrographic industries. The Company operates through two segments. The Equipment Leasing segment is primarily engaged in the leasing of seismic equipment to companies in the oil and gas industry across the world.

