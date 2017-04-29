Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in ArQule, Inc. (ARQL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.84% of ArQule worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in ArQule by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) traded down 1.00% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 58,869 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $70.42 million. ArQule, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm earned $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 55.62% and a negative net margin of 296.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. These drugs focuses on the biological pathways implicated in a range of cancers and certain non-oncology indications. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of over four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted patient populations.

