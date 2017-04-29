Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 17.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 149,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) traded down 4.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 41,419 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands Inc will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. acquired 163,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $2,946,563.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International and Retail Direct. In the U.S. Wholesale segment, the Company designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors.

