Control4 Corp (CTRL) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Control4 Corp worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Control4 Corp by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in Control4 Corp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 87,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Control4 Corp by 34.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Control4 Corp by 173.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Control4 Corp by 20.2% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 90,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 154,934 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of -0.97. Control4 Corp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Control4 Corp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRL shares. Singular Research started coverage on shares of Control4 Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Control4 Corp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other Control4 Corp news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 5,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $73,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,986 shares in the company, valued at $172,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Bishop sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,074 shares of company stock worth $1,977,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

