Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 108,921 Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (YZC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (NYSE:YZC) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 108,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Yanzhou Coal Mining Co worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Yanzhou Coal Mining Co by 13.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Yanzhou Coal Mining Co by 193.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Yanzhou Coal Mining Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (NYSE:YZC) traded up 1.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 133,665 shares of the stock traded hands. Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining Co

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a coal producer in China and Australia, which is primarily engaged in the mining, washing, processing and distribution of coal through railway transportation. The Company’s segments include Coal mining, which is engaged in underground and open-cut mining, preparation and sales of coal and potash mineral exploration; Coal railway transportation, which is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services; Methanol, electricity and heat supply, which is engaged in the production and sales of methanol and electricity and related heat supply services, and Equipment manufacturing, which is engaged in the manufacturing of coal mining and equipment.

