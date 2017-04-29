Reliv International (RELV) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.29

News articles about Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reliv International earned a media sentiment score of -0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) opened at 6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Reliv International has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $12.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.75 million.

About Reliv International

Reliv’ International, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a line of nutritional supplements addressing nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management and sports nutrition. The Company sells its products through an international network marketing system using independent distributors.

