Regional Management Corp (RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Regional Management Corp posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Regional Management Corp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company earned $64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million.

RM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regional Management Corp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Regional Management Corp in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/regional-management-corp-rm-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-62-per-share-updated.html.

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,717 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Regional Management Corp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $128,861.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $256,499.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management Corp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Regional Management Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management Corp by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management Corp during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in Regional Management Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management Corp (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.