Regenxbio (RGNX) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regenxbio earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Regenxbio from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regenxbio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) opened at 20.90 on Friday. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company’s market cap is $554.12 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 661.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regenxbio will post ($3.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $323,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,767.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,540 shares of company stock worth $598,831 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Regenxbio (RGNX) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/regenxbio-rgnx-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-04-updated.html.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.