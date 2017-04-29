Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $161.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.3 million and the lowest is $160.93 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $162.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $161.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.11 million to $617.4 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $653.6 million per share, with estimates ranging from $648.2 million to $661.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.01%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$161.74 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) This Quarter” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-161-74-million-updated.html.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) traded down 1.15% on Friday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,216 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.17. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $102.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $1,327,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,896 shares of company stock worth $5,199,035. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.