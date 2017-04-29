News articles about Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Raven Industries earned a news impact score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 117,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raven Industries (RAVN) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/raven-industries-ravn-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-35.html.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.