Raven Industries (RAVN) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35

News articles about Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Raven Industries earned a news impact score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 117,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
About Raven Industries
Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).
Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.