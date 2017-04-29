Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has set its FY17 guidance at $1.34-1.38 EPS.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.35 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust to post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) opened at 13.33 on Friday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

