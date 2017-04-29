Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 25,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded down 3.20% on Friday, reaching $13.33. 772,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.28. The company earned $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.35 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

