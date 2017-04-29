Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Rambus, Inc. designs, develops, licenses and markets high-speed chip-to-chip interface technology to enhance the performance and cost-effectiveness of computers, consumer electronics and other electronic systems. The company licenses semiconductor companies to manufacture and sell memory and logic integrated circuits incorporating Rambus interface technology and markets its solution to systems companies to encourage them to design Rambus interface technology into their products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) opened at 12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 0.99. Rambus has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company earned $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rambus will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $124,539.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,359.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Stark sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $49,911.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,351 shares of company stock valued at $353,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 113.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its position in Rambus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 12,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Rambus by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

