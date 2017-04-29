Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ralph Lauren Corp reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Ralph Lauren Corp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ralph Lauren Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut Ralph Lauren Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Ralph Lauren Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth $147,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth $149,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 27.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth $215,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) traded down 1.28% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 660,524 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.88. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $75.62 and a one year high of $114.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren Corp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Ralph Lauren Corp

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

