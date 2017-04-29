RadNet (RDNT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RadNet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 44 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $7.00 price objective on RadNet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) opened at 6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.40. RadNet has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business earned $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RadNet will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

