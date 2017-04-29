Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,084,541 shares, an increase of 2.4% from the March 31st total of 7,898,852 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,992,358 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post ($4.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 38,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,388.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,398,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,296,217.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,490,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,476,225.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $6,910,177. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Radius Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after buying an additional 699,023 shares during the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $32,342,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/radius-health-inc-rdus-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, abaloparatide for subcutaneous injection, or abaloparatide-SC, has completed Phase III development for potential use in the treatment of women with postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.