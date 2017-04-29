Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Given $5.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource Holding Corp an industry rank of 64 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRHC. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Quest Resource Holding Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Quest Resource Holding Corp in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) traded up 2.21% on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 23,254 shares of the company were exchanged. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company’s market capitalization is $42.46 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business earned $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Quest Resource Holding Corp had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 11,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $28,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 16,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $40,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,228 shares of company stock valued at $317,221. 51.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Quest Resource Holding Corp worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials.

