Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

QTNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) traded down 3.11% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,193 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Quantenna Communications has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company’s market cap is $608.60 million.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, SVP David William Carroll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNA. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,088,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $12,419,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $4,904,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,626,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

