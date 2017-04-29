QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 1.00% during trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 34,374,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 239% compared to the typical volume of 1,511 call options.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.29. The business earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen and Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Vetr lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $74.42 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.41.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon bought 18,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.13 per share, for a total transaction of $999,640.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

