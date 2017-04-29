QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Raised by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 46,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 71,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.62. QUALCOMM also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,125 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 239% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,511 call options.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.44 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Instinet lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,161.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

