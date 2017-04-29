QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $5.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.73 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.53 billion to $25.6 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Vetr cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.42 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Instinet cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.41.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.99 per share, with a total value of $53,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,281 shares in the company, valued at $69,161.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,374,139 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.62. QUALCOMM also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of 239% compared to the typical volume of 1,511 call options.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

