Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical Corp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Quaker Chemical Corp’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp to post $4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.58 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) opened at 144.60 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $153.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical Corp from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) to Release Earnings on Monday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

Quaker Chemical Corp Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.