Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.71 million. Quaker Chemical Corp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp to post $4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.58 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) opened at 144.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Quaker Chemical Corp from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

WARNING: “Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Quaker Chemical Corp

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.