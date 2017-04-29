Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.
Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.71 million. Quaker Chemical Corp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp to post $4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.58 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) opened at 144.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Quaker Chemical Corp from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
About Quaker Chemical Corp
Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.
