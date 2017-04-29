Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Adeptus Health Inc (ADPT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Adeptus Health Inc (NYSE:ADPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.18% of Adeptus Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adeptus Health by 1,767.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Adeptus Health by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,077,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 174,156 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter valued at $7,715,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,503,000.

Adeptus Health Inc (NYSE:ADPT) remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Friday. 3,920,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Adeptus Health Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $73.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adeptus Health in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut Adeptus Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 102,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $736,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adeptus Health Company Profile

Adeptus Health Inc is a patient-centered healthcare company. The Company is engaged in providing emergency medical care through a network of independent freestanding emergency rooms in the United States and partnerships with various healthcare systems. The Company has approximately 80 freestanding facilities and over two licensed general hospitals.

