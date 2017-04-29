Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,590 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,054,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,582,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,625,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after buying an additional 592,390 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,256,000 after buying an additional 355,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,365,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after buying an additional 93,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 481,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,233 shares. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CDK Global had a return on equity of 83.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business earned $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Miles sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $611,324.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

