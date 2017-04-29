Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $228,000 in Caleres Inc (CAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Caleres by 0.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 123,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 296,812 shares. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm earned $639.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.22 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post $2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Caleres from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,686.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 5,553 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $145,377.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,483 shares of company stock worth $825,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio.

