QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.36

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Alpha One's scale.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 568,828 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.45. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.41.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.54. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm earned $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.82 million. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

