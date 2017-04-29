WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2018 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-westrock-co-increased-by-keycorp-wrk.html.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 target price on WestRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) traded down 1.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 1,754,566 shares of the company were exchanged. WestRock has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company’s market capitalization is $13.30 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $117,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $131,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in WestRock by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 29,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advance Capital I Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Arnold Stephen Meadows sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $484,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,959.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $3,032,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,453,785.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.89%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.