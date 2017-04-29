TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for TransUnion in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

WARNING: “Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for TransUnion Raised by William Blair (TRU)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-transunion-raised-by-william-blair-tru.html.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded down 0.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,268 shares. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. TransUnion also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,425 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,999% compared to the average volume of 735 put options.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $445 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.53 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other TransUnion news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 9,730,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $355,844,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel A. Hamood sold 70,859 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $2,594,856.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,119,049 shares of company stock worth $406,681,498. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,881,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,896,000 after buying an additional 768,539 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 425.7% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 204,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 165,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 297,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.