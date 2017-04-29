Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for TransUnion Raised by William Blair (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for TransUnion in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded down 0.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,268 shares. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. TransUnion also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,425 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,999% compared to the average volume of 735 put options.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $445 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.53 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.
In other TransUnion news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 9,730,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $355,844,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel A. Hamood sold 70,859 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $2,594,856.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,119,049 shares of company stock worth $406,681,498. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,881,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,896,000 after buying an additional 768,539 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 425.7% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 204,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 165,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 297,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransUnion
TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.
