Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. Lifted by SunTrust Banks (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
FLIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded up 0.08% on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,309 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.52.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 989,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 320,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Texan Capital Management raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 55,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.
