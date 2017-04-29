Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. Lifted by SunTrust Banks (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

FLIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-flir-systems-inc-lifted-by-suntrust-banks-flir.html.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded up 0.08% on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,309 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 989,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 320,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Texan Capital Management raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 55,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.