Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) traded up 0.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 97,058 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business earned $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

In other news, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $150,152.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Raymond Schenck bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 379,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 77,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

